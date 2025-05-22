MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav dedicates POTM award to wife in rain-hit presentation ceremony | Watch video

Suryakumar Yadav guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Playoffs with his match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday (May 21). MI clinched the win by a huge margin of 59 runs. Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match for his game-changing innings of an unbeaten 73 runs. He dedicated the award to his wife.

Rain-disrupted post-match ceremony The post-match ceremony was interrupted by rain. As it started to drizzle over Wankhede Stadium, POTM Suryakumar invited Harsha Bhogle to share his umbrella. The commentator accepted it. After playing 13 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Suryakumar finally won the POTM award.

Tribute to wife Suryakumar Yadav's heartwarming dedication to his wife caught everyone's attention. "My wife told me a sweet story today. She said you have got all the awards except Player of the Match. So this award is special today, and this trophy is for her," he expressed.

"She waits for such moments, and we celebrate it obviously, looking forward to it," he added.

Talking about the match, Suryakumar said, "From the team's point of view, the knock was important. It was important for a single batter to bat till the end. We knew there was one over of 15-20 runs somewhere so we had to wait till the end," he said.

He also appreciated Naman Dhir, "The way Naman came in and shared that energy with me was also a turning point."

Suryakumar Yadav's innings In the game played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the MI batting order collapsed early. However, Suryakumar stabilised the innings and led the team to a total of 180/5. Suryakumar scored 73 runs off just 43 deliveries. He smashed seven fours and four sixes. Naman Dhir also made crucial 24 runs off 8 balls for the team.

Suryakumar Yadav in IPL Suryakumar, who made his debut in the 2013 season, has amassed 4,177 runs from 163 matches. His tally includes two centuries and 28 fifties.

He has played match-winning knocks in the ongoing IPL 2025 and has played a significant role in powering MI to the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the league.

Suryakumar Yadav's stats (IPL 2025) Matches played: 13

Total Runs: 583

Highest score: 73*

Average: 72.88

Strike-rate: 170.47

50s: 4

4s/6s: 58/30

Mumbai Indians on the points table Mumbai Indians have cruised into the Playoffs. They are currently in the fourth position with 16 points below Gujarat Titans (18 points), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points) and Punjab Kings (17 points). They have one match remaining and can reach 18 points. MI will hope for at least two of these teams to lose their next matches and finish with 18 points or lower.