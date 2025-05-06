MI vs GT, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – Pitch Report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 6th of May, Tuesday. The game will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya's MI, who won back-to-back matches and made their way to the third rank of the current standings will want to continue their winning streak and inch closer to the Playoffs. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led GT, who started the season on a high note but lost two out of their last five matches, will want to bounce back and cement their position in the top four.

Pitch Report The pitch at Wankhede Stadium will favour batters and another run-fest is on the cards. On the bowling front, the deck will provide some assistance to both spinners and pacers. The team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling as there is dew expected at night.

Weather Report, Mumbai According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Mumbai will be around 30 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the game and will lower down to 29 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 25% to 41% during match hours. The sky is expected to be cloudy and there is a 2% possibility of rain throughout the game.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – IPL Stats Matches Played: 123

Matches won batting first: 55

Matches won batting second: 67

Matches with no result: 0

Matches tied: 1

Highest total by a team: 235

Lowest total by a team: 67

Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 90

Matches won: 55

Matches lost: 34

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest score: 234

Lowest score: 87

Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 5

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 2

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest score: 199

Lowest score: 172

Probable XIIs Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee/Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Head-to-head Details Matches played: 6

Matches won by MI: 2

Matches won by GT: 4

Matches tied: 0