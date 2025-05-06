Subscribe

MI vs GT: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to join Virat Kohli in elite milestone club

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of becoming the second player after Virat Kohli to reach a special milestone in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans clash

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 May 2025, 11:09 AM IST
Rohit Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur(AFP)

Rohit Sharma is on the brink of scripting history with a special milestone in the Mumbai Indians (MI) match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI's former captain who had a sluggish start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, has now rediscovered his form. Rohit’s batting in the upcoming game could be a defining moment in his illustrious career.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma struggled in the initial matches as he amassed just 82 runs in the first six innings at a poor average of 13.7 and a strike rate of 144. However, the Hitman flipped the script and accumulated 211 runs in the next four innings at an impressive average of 70.3 and a strike rate of 160.

Rohit Sharma's first 6 innings in IPL 2025: 82 runs, Average: 13.7, Strike Rate: 144, Highest Score: 26

Rohit Sharma's last 4 innings in IPL 2025: 211 runs, Average: 70.3, Strike Rate: 160, Highest Score: 76*, 50s: 3

Historic Milestones

Rohit Sharma has amassed 6921 runs in the 267 matches played since his IPL debut in 2008. He has smashed 46 fifties and two centuries. He has hit 626 fours and 397 sixes in the tournament. In the upcoming game, he could reach significant milestones.

Rohit needs just 79 more runs to reach the 7000-run mark in the IPL. He will become the second player after Virat Kohli (8509 runs) in the history of the league to reach the milestone.

Most runs in IPL

Virat Kohli – 8509

Rohit Sharma – 6921

Shikhar Dhawan – 6769

David Warner – 6565

Interestingly, Rohit is also on the verge of becoming the first Indian to hit 300 sixes. He needs just three maximums more to reach the landmark. Chris Gayle is the only player in the league's history to cross the threshold of 300 sixes.

Most sixes in IPL

Chris Gayle – 357

Rohit Sharma – 297

Virat Kohli – 290

MS Dhoni – 262

Mumbai Indians on the Points Table

Mumbai Indians are currently third in the IPL 2025 points table with their winning streak of six matches. They have won 7 out of 11 matches and have a strong NRR of +1.274. The Hardik Pandya-led team has three matches remaining and they can reach a maximum of 20 points at the end of the league stage.

 
MI vs GT: Rohit Sharma nears historic feat, set to join Virat Kohli in elite milestone club
6 May 2025
