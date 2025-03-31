MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday (March 31). The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

In the upcoming match, Mumbai Indians will want to break their losing streak and clinch their first win of the season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, who won their previous match, will want to carry forward the momentum.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Pitch Report The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is typically a high-scoring surface. With the red soil surface and small boundaries, the conditions will be favourable to the batters. The team winning the toss will want to field first.

Mumbai Indians IPL stats at Mumbai Matches played: 85

Matches won: 51

Matches lost: 33

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 234

Lowest Score: 877

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL stats at Mumbai Matches played: 17

Matches won: 5

Matches lost: 12

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 202

Lowest Score: 67

Also Read | CSK register unwanted IPL record after thrilling six-run loss against RR

IPL Statistics at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Highest Team Score - 235/1 RCB vs MI (2015)

Lowest Team Score - 67/10 KKR vs MI (2010)

MI vs KKR, Mumbai Weather Report According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 32 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 30 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 39% to 52% during the game. Even though the sky will be cloudy, there is a negligible possibility of rain.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match time The toss for the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST. The MI vs KKR game will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Live telecast details The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 3 will telecast the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash.