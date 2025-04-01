MI vs KKR: It’s stuff I can’t dream of - Ryan Rickelton praises Suryakumar Yadav’s trademark shot

Suryakumar Yadav played a fierce cameo in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (March 31). The star batter ended the game for MI in style by hitting a six on Andre Russell's delivery. He scored 27 runs off just 9 balls and also reached a special T20s milestone. Ryan Rickelton, his fellow teammate lavished praise on Suryakumar's trademark shot.

Ryan Rickelton on Suryakumar Yadav Ryan Rickelton played a match-winning knock for MI in the game against KKR. He scored 62 runs off 41 deliveries including four boundaries and 5 sixes. After the match, Ryan praised Suryakumar’s trademark shot and said, “I just said to Quinny that SKY is a joke, stuff that I can’t do, stuff that I can’t dream of. He has played that shot many a time, I’m not going to try it but I’m glad that he is in our team.”

Suryakumar Yadav joined the list of Indian players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to score 8000 T20 runs. It also makes him the fifth in the rankings of Indian players to score most runs in the T20s.

List of Indian players with the most runs in T20s Virat Kohli - 12976 runs (134.21 SR)

Rohit Sharma - 11851 runs (134.70 SR)

Shikhar Dhawan - 9797 runs (125.34 SR)

Suresh Raina - 8654 runs (137.45 SR)

Suryakumar Yadav - 8007 runs (152.28 SR)

Suryakumar Yadav in T20s In his T20 career, Suryakumar has played 288 innings and has smashed six centuries, so far.

Innings: 288

Runs: 8007

Average: 34.21

50s/100s: 54/6

4s/6s: 796/349

MI vs KKR Match Summary Mumbai Indians crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision that paid off as MI’s bowling attack dismantled the batting lineup of KKR. Debutant Ashwani Kumar claimed 4/24— the best figures by an Indian on his IPL debut. On the other hand, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar chipped in to bowl KKR out for just 116 in 16.2 overs. KKR’s innings faltered early, slumping to 41/4 in the powerplay, with Sunil Narine (0) and Quinton de Kock (1) falling cheaply. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26) offered brief resistance, but the middle order collapsed soon.

