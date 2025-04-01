MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians thrash Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch 1st win of IPL 2025; Fans fail to keep calm

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their first win of the IPL 2025 after thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday (March 31). Ashwani Kumar, the 23-year-old left-arm pacer led his team to victory by taking a four-fer on his IPL debut. As the Hardik Pandya-led team chased the target of 112 runs in just 12.5 overs with eight wickets in hand, fans on social media couldn't keep calm, sparking a meme fest.

MI vs KKR Match Summary Mumbai Indians crushed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, a decision that paid off as MI’s bowling attack dismantled the batting lineup of KKR. Debutant Ashwani Kumar claimed 4/24— the best figures by an Indian on his IPL debut. On the other hand, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar chipped in to bowl KKR out for just 116 in 16.2 overs. KKR’s innings faltered early, slumping to 41/4 in the powerplay, with Sunil Narine (0) and Quinton de Kock (1) falling cheaply. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26) offered brief resistance, but the middle order collapsed soon.

MI chased the target easily by reaching 121/2 in just 12.5 overs. Ryan Rickelton led the charge with an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls, including four fours and five sixes, while Suryakumar Yadav's cameo of 27* off 9 balls, also contributed to the win. KKR’s bowlers struggled, unable to stem the flow of runs, leaving MI victorious and KKR slipped to the bottom of the points table.

Ashwani Kumar on his Player of The Match award "It's a big thing for me to get this opportunity and get the Man of the Match. My native place is in the Mohali district. I had full confidence but still, there's always nervousness before a game. Whatever opportunities I get, will make people proud back home," Ashwani said after receiving the POTM award.

Hardik Pandya on MI's win "Very satisfying to win, especially at home. The way we did it, as a group, everyone chipped in - can't be happier. It's always a challenge to pick one guy here and there. With our team it's pretty sorted with the players who we are backing," MI skipper Hardik Pandya said after the match.