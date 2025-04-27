MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 27th of April, Sunday. The match will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Advertisement

The Hardik Pandya-led MI have won their previous four matches back-to-back and will want to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant's LSG, having faced a defeat in their previous game, will be geared up to turn the tables and earn two crucial points.

Pitch Report, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants The Wankhede Stadium pitch is known for its batting-friendly nature and the small boundary dimensions further favour the batters. A high-scoring game is on the cards. However, early in the match, pacers will find some assistance on the fresh pitch conditions and as the game progresses, it will offer grip and turn to the spinners.

Weather Report, Mumbai According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 31 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to be around 65% towards the end of the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Advertisement

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - IPL Stats Total matches played: 122

Matches won batting first: 54

Matches won batting second: 67

No result: 0

Matches tied: 1

Highest total by a team: 235

Highest total successfully chased: 213

Mumbai Indians stats at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 89

Matches won: 54

Matches lost: 34

Matches tied: 1

No result: 0

Highest score: 234

Lowest score: 87

Also Read | IPL 2025 updated points table after KKR vs PBKS clash

Lucknow Super Giants stats at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 5

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 2

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 214

Lowest score: 158

MI vs LSG, Probable XIIs Mumbai Indians:

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Lucknow Super Giants:

Advertisement