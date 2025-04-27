MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Here's a look at the pitch analysis, key numbers, and probable XIIs ahead of the MI vs LSG clash in IPL 2025

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Apr 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav , left, and his batting partner Rohit Sharma celebrates after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium(AP)

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 27th of April, Sunday. The match will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The Hardik Pandya-led MI have won their previous four matches back-to-back and will want to continue their winning streak. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant's LSG, having faced a defeat in their previous game, will be geared up to turn the tables and earn two crucial points.

Pitch Report, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

The Wankhede Stadium pitch is known for its batting-friendly nature and the small boundary dimensions further favour the batters. A high-scoring game is on the cards. However, early in the match, pacers will find some assistance on the fresh pitch conditions and as the game progresses, it will offer grip and turn to the spinners.

Weather Report, Mumbai

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 34 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 31 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to be around 65% towards the end of the game. The sky is expected to be clear and there is a negligible chance of rain.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - IPL Stats

Total matches played: 122

Matches won batting first: 54

Matches won batting second: 67

No result: 0

Matches tied: 1

Highest total by a team: 235

Highest total successfully chased: 213

Mumbai Indians stats at Wankhede Stadium

Matches played: 89

Matches won: 54

Matches lost: 34

Matches tied: 1

No result: 0

Highest score: 234

Lowest score: 87

Also Read | IPL 2025 updated points table after KKR vs PBKS clash

Lucknow Super Giants stats at Wankhede Stadium

Matches played: 5

Matches won: 3

Matches lost: 2

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0

Highest score: 214

Lowest score: 158

MI vs LSG, Probable XIIs

Mumbai Indians:

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

 
First Published:27 Apr 2025, 07:16 AM IST
