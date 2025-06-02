MI vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya sinks into knees after Mumbai Indians' defeat; Netizens say ‘Sack’ him for ‘stupid captaincy’

Punjab Kings (PBKS) surged into their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) final after an 11-year wait, overcoming five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad yesterday. Netizens were quick to notice captain Hardik Pandya sinking into knees, realising the defeat, while some asked to “sack" him for his ”stupid captaincy".

MI had never lost a game after scoring over 200 in a game in the 18 seasons. Shreyas Iyer played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, including eight sixes, leading PBKS to chase down MI's total of 204 with one over to spare. Punjab’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Chahal, Jamieson, and Vyshak, delivered key breakthroughs at vital moments, preventing MI from fully taking control of the game.

Netizens react One of the users remarked, “When you finally realise that you've made a blunder by removing Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians Captaincy and give it to Hardik Pandya.”

Another said, “Mumbai Indians management have to take a tough call about Hardik Pandya's future as captain. Too many mistakes in bowling changes as well as field placements. His mistrust in Santner the bowler simply baffles me. Too many mistakes to be just brushed under the carpet. #IPL2025.”

“Without captain Rohit Sharma, hardik Pandya is another waterboy of Mumbai Indians. Be grateful to Rohit Sharma,” wrote a third user. A user commented, “Mumbai Indians never lost a game when they scored 200+ under Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya has broken the streak today and created his own record.

”Hardik Pandya's Arrogance destroyed Mumbai Indians", “And in the end it is Hardik Pandya's stupid Captaincy that lost Mumbai Indians the 6'th Trophy”, “Sack Hardik Pandya from next season or liquidate yourself Mumbai Indians” were some of the reactions from internet users.

Hardik Pandya on Shreyas Iyer "The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding. I think they definitely batted really well,” Hardik stated in the post-match presentation.