MI vs RCB: Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian player to achieve special feat, know details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a 12-run win against Mumbai Indians on (April 7) Monday. In the thriller match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya scalped two crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone. With the dismissals, Hardik completed 200 scalps in T20s and registered a remarkable feat.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya became the first Indian player to score over 5000 runs and claim 200 wickets in the T20 format of cricket. He is the 12th player in the world to reach this milestone. In T20s so far, he has scored 5432 runs and has taken 200 wickets in 291 matches.

Hardik Pandya in MI vs RCB match Hardik Pandya turned the tables twice in the exciting match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. First when he scalped two wickets for MI and second when he smashed 42 off 15 balls. The top batting order of MI collapsed while chasing a massive total of 221 as they were struggling at 99/4 after 12 overs. However, Pandya and Tilak Varma shifted the momentum and counterattacked, smashing 58 runs in three overs. Even though the team lost, Pandya’s all-round contribution was highlighted.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2025 season Hardik Pandya’s bowling has been impressive in the ongoing IPL season. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker with CSK's Noor Ahmad with 10 wickets in four matches. Pandya has an average of 12.00 and his best figures are 5/36. When it comes to his batting, Pandya has 81 runs in four matches and 48 balls faced. He has a strike rate of 168.75 with the highest score of 42.

Hardik Pandya in T20s Bowling performance -

Matches played: 291, Wickets taken: 200, Runs conceded: 5513, BBM: 5/36, Economy: 8.32

Batting Performance -

Matches Played:291, Runs: 5432, Highest score: 91, Average: 30.01, 50s: 21, 100s: 0

Also Read | IPL KKR vs LSG: 5 Key players to watch today

Hardik Pandya after the match "It was a run-fest. The wicket was really good. I was just talking about that to myself that again we fell short with two hits, I don't have much to say," Hardik said.

Advertisement