MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a thrilling match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 7th of April, Monday. The match will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The Hardik Pandya-led MI who have managed to win just one game so far, will seek to break their losing streak. On the other hand, Rajat Patidar's RCB who started the season on a high note, but lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans, will want to bounce back.

Pitch report The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium will favour the batters. A combination of red-soil and small boundaries will make the upcoming match a high-scoring one.

The team that will win the toss will want to bowl first as dew is expected in the second innings.

MI vs RCB, Weather Report at Mumbai According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 30 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 36% to 57% during the game. The sky is expected to be clear and, there is negligible possibility of rain.

Mumbai Indians IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Matches played: 86

Matches won: 52

Matches lost: 33

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 234

Lowest Score: 87

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Matches played: 18

Matches won: 8

Matches lost: 10

Matches tied: 0

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 235

Lowest Score: -

IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Highest team score: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians (2015)

Lowest team score: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (2008)

Highest score by a player: Rohit Sharma - 2308 runs

Most wickets by a player: Lasith Malinga - 68 wickets

MI vs RCB Head-to-head details Matches played: 33

Matches won by MI: 19

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Probable Playing XIIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur