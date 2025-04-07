MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on brink of major milestones in Wankhede showdown

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face each other at Wankhede Stadium on April 7 (Monday). The game is expected to be thrilling with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the limelight. Both players are on the brink of achieving milestones and along with them, other players will also be eyeing their own feats.

Rohit Sharma eyeing milestones at the Wankhede Stadium Former MI captain Rohit Sharma is just two sixes away from becoming the first player to smash 100 IPL sixes at the Wankhede stadium. He is also three boundaries away from reaching 1,600 boundaries in T20s. MI fans will want to see Rohit’s power-packed shots at their home ground.

Virat Kohli eyeing milestones Virat Kohli is just 17 runs shy from reaching 13,000-run landmark in the T20s. This would be a true testament to his dominance in the T20 format of the game. Kohli will be eyeing another milestone - he is just three boundaries away from hitting 100 T20 boundaries at Wankhede Stadium. As Virat is inching closer to these twin feats, he will want to convert his personal records into a win for RCB at MI's home ground and break the 10-year-long jinx.

MI players' upcoming milestones MI skipper Hardik Pandya is just three boundaries away from 400 T20 fours and three more boundaries from 100 IPL fours at Wankhede Stadium. On the bowling front, Pandya is just two wickets away from 200 T20 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav needs to score just 23 runs at his home ground for 500 IPL runs against RCB. Tilak Varma who got retired out in his previous match, needs just three more fours for 100 boundaries in the tournament.

RCB players' upcoming milestones RCB's aggressive opener Phil Salt needs just two boundaries to reach 1,000 T20 boundaries. On the other hand, skipper Rajat Patidar is only eight boundaries away from 200 T20 fours. Moreover, he needs 104 runs to reach the 1000-run mark in the IPL. Krunal Pandya is just one six away from hitting 100 T20 sixes, and Devdutt Padikkal is three sixes away to reach that same milestone. Krunal needs two wickets to complete 150 T20 wickets. When it comes to fielding, he is only three catches away from reaching 50 IPL catches.