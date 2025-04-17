MI vs SRH: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 17th of April, Thursday. The match will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The Hardik Pandya-led MI and Pat Cummins' SRH both have won just two matches each so far. Both teams will want to gear up and register another win, in order to add two more points to their tally.

Pitch report The pitch to be used in the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match has fairly equidistant square boundaries. It will be favourable to the batter and a run fest can be expected in the upcoming match.

The team that will win the toss will want to bowl first at this chasing-friendly stadium.

MI vs SRH, Weather Report at Wankhede Stadium According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Mumbai will be 33 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 30 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 54% to 69% during the game. The sky will be clear and there is negligible possibility of rain.

IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (since 2024) Total matches: 9

Bat first wins: 5

Bat second wins: 4

Average 1st innings score: 179/8

Lowest total defended: 169

Highest target chased: 197

200+ totals recorded: 6

Average sixes per match: 18

Mumbai Indians stats at their home ground Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Matches played: 87

Matches won: 52

Matches lost: 34

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 234

Lowest Score: 87

Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 13

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 10

Matches tied: 1

No Result: 0

Highest Score: 200

Lowest Score: 118

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head-to-head details Matches played: 23

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 13

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad:10

Probable Playing XIIs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma