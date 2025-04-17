MI vs SRH: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, pitch report, weather forecast and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the 17th of April, Thursday. The match will be played at MI's home ground, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
The Hardik Pandya-led MI and Pat Cummins' SRH both have won just two matches each so far. Both teams will want to gear up and register another win, in order to add two more points to their tally.
The pitch to be used in the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match has fairly equidistant square boundaries. It will be favourable to the batter and a run fest can be expected in the upcoming match.
The team that will win the toss will want to bowl first at this chasing-friendly stadium.
According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Mumbai will be 33 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the match and it will fall down to 30 degrees Celsius towards the end. The humidity is predicted to fluctuate between 54% to 69% during the game. The sky will be clear and there is negligible possibility of rain.
Total matches: 9
Bat first wins: 5
Bat second wins: 4
Average 1st innings score: 179/8
Lowest total defended: 169
Highest target chased: 197
200+ totals recorded: 6
Average sixes per match: 18
Matches played: 87
Matches won: 52
Matches lost: 34
Matches tied: 1
No Result: 0
Highest Score: 234
Lowest Score: 87
Matches played: 13
Matches won: 2
Matches lost: 10
Matches tied: 1
No Result: 0
Highest Score: 200
Lowest Score: 118
Matches played: 23
Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 13
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad:10
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat