Miami Dolphins bench Tua Tagovailoa, turn to rookie Quinn Ewers for Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati Bengals

In a stunning twist for the Miami Dolphins' already turbulent season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been benched. The team will turn to seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers for NFL Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. This move, announced just days after a disheartening 28-15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, signals deep frustration in the Dolphins' locker room and raises questions about the franchise's future at the position.

The decision comes at a low point for the Dolphins, now officially eliminated from playoff contention. Head coach Mike McDaniel didn't mince words after Monday's defeat, hinting at potential changes when he declared, "everything is on the table."

Tua Tagovailoa's form Tua Tagovailoa's recent performances have drawn sharp criticism, with the 2020 first-round pick struggling mightily over his last four starts. He has averaged fewer than 200 passing yards per game, tossing just three touchdowns against two costly interceptions. In the Steelers loss alone, Tagovailoa threw his NFL-worst 15th interception, which eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention.

Why bench Tua Tagovailoa now? Tua Tagovailoa's benching isn't just a short-term fix. It's a bold statement from a team desperate for a spark. Despite Miami's explosive offense on paper, featuring stars like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the unit has sputtered without consistent QB play.

Fans have watched Tua Tagovailoa battle injuries and inconsistencies since signing his massive four-year, $212.4 million extension last summer. However, he missed a career-high six games last season, and while he has been durable in 2025, his 15 interceptions in 14 games are a career high.

Tagovailoa is owed $54 million fully guaranteed in 2026, with an additional $3 million of his 2027 salary set to become guaranteed on March 15 next year. If Miami were to cut ties with him in 2026, the decision would trigger a massive $99 million dead cap hit. However, designating the release as a post–June 1 move would spread the financial impact, reducing the cap charge to $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027.

Veteran Zach Wilson could slide in as Ewers' backup, potentially demoting Tua to third-string for the season's final three games. But with the Dolphins eyeing a rebuild vibe this offseason, whispers of a full QB overhaul are growing louder.

Quinn Ewers' form Quinn Ewers steps into the spotlight as one of the NFL's biggest underdogs. Selected in the seventh round of this year's draft, he has spent most of his rookie year as an emergency option. His lone NFL taste came in a Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns, where he went 5-for-8 for 53 yards after relieving an injured Tua.