Miami Dolphins’ Chop Robinson carted off with injury; check details

Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins' linebacker, was carted off the field during the team's joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday (August 13), due to an undisclosed injury.

This incident has raised concerns, as Robinson was expected to be a key component of the Dolphins’ pass rush in the 2025 season.

What happened during the practice? The injury occurred during team drills when Chop Robinson forced a fumble by the Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, who recovered the loose ball.

Unfortunately, Robinson appeared to injure himself in the process and remained on the ground for an extended period.

Reports suggest the injury may be arm or shoulder-related, though the team has not confirmed specifics.

Notably, the Miami defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, and fellow linebacker Jaelan Phillips were quick to check on Robinson before he was transported off the field on a cart, underscoring the seriousness of the moment.

Chop Robinson's performance Chop Robinson, the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had shown significant promise during his rookie season.

After a slow start, he recorded six sacks in the final 10 games of 2024, finishing fifth in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Miami’s defensive struggles The Miami Dolphins’ pass rush has been impacted by injuries in recent years, making Robinson’s situation particularly worrisome.

In 2023, both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips suffered season-ending injuries, with Chubb missing the entire 2024 season and Phillips sidelined by a Week 4 ACL tear.

This summer was the first time the trio of Robinson, Chubb, and Phillips practiced together, raising hopes for a formidable pass rush in 2025. Losing Robinson, even temporarily, could disrupt these plans and force the team to rely on depth players to fill the gap.

Broader team injury concerns Chop Robinson’s injury is part of a troubling trend for the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 preseason. The team recently placed running back Alexander Mattison on season-ending injured reserve due to a neck injury sustained in the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Artie Burns also suffered season-ending ACL injuries, further depleting Miami’s roster. On a positive note, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returned to practice on Wednesday after minor injuries, providing some relief for the offense.

Also Read | Miami Dolphins' Bayron Matos airlifted to hospital after getting injured

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins? As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 16, 2025, Robinson’s injury will shift the focus to other edge rushers vying for roster spots.

The team’s coaching staff, led by Mike McDaniel, will use these joint practices and the upcoming game to evaluate depth and adjust defensive schemes if necessary.