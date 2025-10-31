Miami Dolphins part ways with GM Chris Grier amid 2-7 season; Champ Kelly takes over in shocking front office overhaul

The Miami Dolphins and general manager Chris Grier have mutually parted ways, in a bold move signaling a desperate push for revival. This shift comes as the team struggles at 2-7 early in the 2025 NFL season, with playoff hopes dashed and fan frustration boiling over. Owner Stephen Ross wasted no time in appointing Champ Kelly as interim GM, tasking him with steering the ship through the upcoming trade deadline and beyond.

Miami Dolphins' announcement The decision followed a morning meeting between Stephen Ross and Chris Grier. In a candid statement, Ross laid bare the organization's shortcomings, emphasizing urgency in the league.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait,” Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “We must improve in 2025, 2026 and beyond, and it needs to start right now,” he added.

Stephen Ross doubled down on his vision for excellence, acknowledging the gap between ambition and reality.

“I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships. I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses. I want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for this team. You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future," Ross added.

Chris Grier's tenure Chris Grier's exit caps a 25-year journey with the Miami Dolphins, starting as a scout in 2000, the last year Miami tasted playoff glory. Rising to GM in 2016, he oversaw three head coaching changes and a middling 77-80 record, with just three postseason berths.