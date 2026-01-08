Miami Dolphins fire head coach Mike McDaniel after disappointing 7-10 season in 2025

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel, marking the end of his four-year tenure with the franchise. The team announced the decision on Thursday, following a second consecutive losing season that saw Miami finish with a 7-10 record and miss the playoffs.

Why did the Miami Dolphins decide to fire Mike McDaniel? Owner Stephen Ross explained that the move came after deep reflection on the team's performance. In a statement, Ross said, "After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change."

He praised McDaniel's contributions, adding, “I love Mike and want to thank him for his hard work, commitment, and the energy he brought to our organization. Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

The decision followed a Tuesday meeting between Ross and McDaniel to review the season. Despite McDaniel's earlier comments on Monday about participating in general manager interviews, the organization opted for a fresh direction.

What were the key struggles under Mike McDaniel's leadership? Mike McDaniel, hired in 2022 as a first-time head coach from the San Francisco 49ers, initially brought success. The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs in his first two seasons, with the offense ranking sixth in total yards in 2022 and leading the NFL in 2023.

However, challenges mounted. Miami struggled mightily against winning teams. The 2025 season started poorly with seven losses in the first eight games, leading to the midseason firing of general manager Chris Grier.

Although the team rallied with a four-game winning streak, a Week 15 loss eliminated playoff hopes.

Is John Harbaugh a potential replacement for McDaniel? Speculation has linked recently fired Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh to Miami, but reports indicate the Dolphins have not contacted him or his representatives. The decision to move on from McDaniel was reportedly independent of Harbaugh's availability after his dismissal from Baltimore.

What happens next for the Miami Dolphins coaching search? Miami Dolphins are prioritizing the general manager hire first, with a new GM expected soon. In-person interviews are underway with four candidates, including interim GM Champ Kelly, San Francisco's Josh Williams, Green Bay's Jon-Eric Sullivan, and the Chargers' Chad Alexander.

The head coaching search will follow, marking the team's third change in the past decade. Historically, the Dolphins have favoured coaches without prior head coaching experience, a trend dating back to 2008.