Miami Dolphins to hire Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as new general manager after Mike McDaniel firing

The Miami Dolphins are finalizing a deal to hire Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager. The long-time Green Bay Packers executive will bring over two decades of NFL scouting experience to a franchise desperate for stability following back-to-back losing seasons.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's career Sullivan, who has been with the Green Bay Packers since 2003, started as a scouting intern and climbed steadily through the ranks. He served as a college scout, director of college scouting, co-director of player personnel, and, most recently, as vice president of player personnel since 2022. In Green Bay, he worked closely with GM Brian Gutekunst on a team that made the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons.

This hire follows the Dolphins' decision to fire head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday after a disappointing 7-10 record in 2025. The team had reached the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 under McDaniel, but couldn't sustain momentum amid injuries and inconsistent play.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's first big task Jon-Eric Sullivan's immediate priority will be hiring a new head coach to lead the Dolphins forward. Names like former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh have surfaced in rumours, though sources indicate Miami had not contacted Harbaugh or his camp as of Thursday.

Another intriguing option could be Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who shares a professional connection with Sullivan and has drawn interest from teams like the Cardinals, Falcons, and Titans. Sullivan will join a notable lineage of Packers personnel executives who became GMs, including Ted Thompson, John Schneider, Reggie McKenzie, John Dorsey, and Brian Gutekunst himself.

A fresh start for a struggling franchise After parting ways with longtime GM Chris Grier earlier in the season (with interim Champ Kelly stepping in), the Dolphins interviewed several candidates, including San Francisco's Josh Williams and the Chargers' Chad Alexander. Sullivan emerged as the top choice, signalling owner Stephen Ross's desire for proven personnel expertise from a successful organization.