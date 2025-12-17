Miami Dolphins to release veteran pass rusher Matthew Judon after disappointing zero-sack season

The Miami Dolphins are parting ways with veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon after a frustrating stint that yielded zero sacks. The news comes as the Dolphins look to reshape their front seven amid a middling season.

Matthew Judon's arrival and quick exit Matthew Judon, a 33-year-old four-time Pro Bowler, joined the Miami Dolphins in mid-August on a short-term deal that raised eyebrows from the start, given Miami's already stacked edge group. Judon brought a resume packed with quarterback pressure, but his recent output had dipped sharply, with just 9.5 sacks across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns combined.

The acquisition was seen as a low-risk gamble to bolster depth, especially with injuries plaguing the unit. He has appeared in 13 games with three starts this season, playing 41 percent of defensive snaps and 34 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

He has recorded 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. He doesn’t have a sack yet this season.

In his 144 career games for the Ravens, Patriots, Falcons, and Dolphins, Judon has 72.0 career sacks with 95 tackles for loss and 177 QB hits.

Miami Dolphins' defensive woes The Miami Dolphins' defensive woes run deeper than one player. Earlier this season, they traded away Jaelan Phillips in a deal that prioritized cap space and future picks over immediate firepower.

Over the weekend, Miami re-signed Quinton Bell, a familiar face from practice squads past, to inject some energy into the group. Bell's versatility could help shore up rotations, but the release of Judon signals a clear pivot.

Matthew Judon's bittersweet farewell Taking to Instagram, Matthew Judon posted a cryptic message, “The reaper finally got me.”

Matthew Judon's Instagram post

At 33, Judon isn't done yet. Free agency could land him with contenders like the Eagles or Chiefs, where his veteran savvy might thrive in a rotational role. For now, though, his Dolphins chapter closes. Notably, Judon is subject to waivers.