Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears: Where to watch, TV channel, live streaming, time, and NFL preseason schedule

The Miami Dolphins will begin their 2025 NFL preseason with an exciting matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday (August 10). The game to be played at Hard Rock Stadium promises an electric atmosphere as fans get their first glimpse of the Dolphins' revamped roster.

Both teams will be eager to showcase their young talent and set the tone for the regular season. Before the clash begins, here is everything you need to know.

Miami Dolphins vs Chicago Bears: Match details The game is scheduled to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday (August 10). It will begin at 1 PM ET, giving fans an early afternoon treat to start the NFL preseason.

TV Channel and Live streaming: Where to watch the Miami Dolphins vs the Chicago Bears game Fans in the Miami area can catch the game on CBS, while NFL Network will broadcast it nationally.

For those preferring to stream, options include Paramount+ for local viewers, NFL+ for mobile streaming, and Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

Game preview The Dolphins and Bears met for a joint practice on Friday, where both defenses shone, and frustrations flared more than once. The intensity of the practice suggests this preseason matchup might carry extra emotion.

While starters may see limited action, the game offers a chance for younger players and roster hopefuls to make their case. Expect both teams to test their depth and fine-tune strategies ahead of the regular season.

Miami Dolphins 2025 preseason schedule Here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins' full 2025 preseason schedule:

Sunday, August 10: Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Saturday, August16: Dolphins at Detroit Lions

Saturday, August 23: Jacksonville Jaguars at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2025 regular season outlook The Miami Dolphins’ regular season begins on September 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Key matchups include divisional rivalries against the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and New York Jets, as well as tough games against teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. With a bye in Week 12, Miami will look to stay healthy and competitive throughout the season.

Chicago Bears 2025 preseason schedule Here’s a look at the Chicago Bears' full 2025 preseason schedule:

Sunday, August 10: Miami Dolphins at Bears

Sunday, August 17: Buffalo Bills at Bears

Friday, August 22: Bears at Kansas City Chiefs