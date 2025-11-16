Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders Live Streaming: Where to watch NFL Week 11 clash and other details

The NFL heads to Spain for the first time ever in Week 11 of the 2025 season. Two struggling teams, the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders, both sitting at 3-7, face off at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

This early kickoff promises excitement as fans worldwide tune in for this historic international game. As the game progressed in Madrid, both offenses started slowly but traded field goals for a 3-3 tie after one quarter.

Game details: Date, time, and venue Miami Dolphins host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 16, 2025, with kickoff set for 9:30 AM ET (that's 3:30 PM local time in Madrid and 8:30 AM CT). The matchup takes place at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of the Real Madrid soccer club. This marks the NFL's debut in Spain, wrapping up the league's 2025 international series after games in London and elsewhere.

Both teams enter with identical records, but Miami comes off a strong 30-13 win over the Buffalo Bills, while Washington has lost five straight, including a 44-22 blowout to Detroit.

Where to watch on TV and Live streaming options Fans have several ways to catch the Dolphins vs Commanders NFL Week 11 game live.

TV Channel: The game airs nationally on NFL Network.

Live Streaming details: Stream the action on NFL+ (available in the US for mobile and tablet). For broader access, use services like FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV. International viewers can check NFL Game Pass for options.

Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders, Confirmed Starting Lineups Miami Dolphins Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

RB: De'Von Achane (leading rusher with 780 yards this season)

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Jonnu Smith (TE), Odell Beckham Jr.

OL: Terron Armstead (LT), Isaiah Wynn (LG), Connor Williams (C), Robert Hunt (RG), Kendall Lamm (RT, stepping in for injured Austin Jackson)

Defense

DL: Zach Sieler, Calais Campbell, Benito Jones (questionable but starting)

Edge: Bradley Chubb (active after foot concern), Chop Robinson

LB: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson

CB: Jalen Ramsey, JuJu Brents (starting again with Rasul Douglas inactive)

S: Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer

Notable inactives for Miami include CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), RT Austin Jackson (toe), WR Dee Eskridge, LB Andre Carter II, and DT Matthew Butler. Emergency third QB is Quinn Ewers.

Washington Commanders Offense

QB: Marcus Mariota

RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (primary back with depth issues)

WR: Dyami Brown, Noah Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus (elevated role without McLaurin)

TE: Colson Yankoff (seeing early targets)

OL: Josh Conerly Jr. (LT), Laremy Tunsil (if healthy), Tyler Biadasz (C), Chris Paul (RG), Sam Cosmi (RT)

Defense

DL: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne (if not suspended/active), others rotating

Edge: Dante Fowler Jr., Clelin Ferrell

LB: Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu

CB: Benjamin St-Juste, Mike Sainristil

S: Quan Martin, Percy Butler