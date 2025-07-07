Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz strike three-team blockbuster NBA Trade: What it means for each side

A major three-team trade between the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz has shaken things up in the NBA offseason. The deal sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to Utah.

This trade changes each side’s roster and sets them up for different goals in the upcoming season.

Miami Heat Miami Heat signed Norman Powell, a skilled scorer who can light up the scoreboard. For a team built around stars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Powell adds a remarkable scoring option.

At 32, Powell had his best season yet with the Clippers, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 60 games. He shot 48.4% from the field and an impressive 41.8% from three-point range.

His championship experience with Toronto in 2019 makes him a great fit for a team aiming to compete in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Also Read | Chris Paul gives update about his NBA retirement; check details

Los Angeles Clippers The Clippers picked up John Collins, a 27-year-old forward. He pairs well with stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Last season, Collins played 40 games for the Jazz, starting 31, and averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, two assists, a block, and a steal per game. He shot 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from three.

With the recent addition of Brook Lopez, Collins helps create a strong frontcourt that can score, defend, and stretch the floor.

While losing Powell’s scoring stings, Collins’ energy and all-around game make him a great fit for the Clippers’ playoff push in the Western Conference.

Utah Jazz The Jazz are focused on the future, trading Collins for Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick from the Clippers.

Love, a five-time All-Star, averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 games for Miami last season. At 36, he might mentor younger players or be bought out. Anderson, 31, offers defense and playmaking, averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25 games with Miami after a trade from Golden State.

Moving Collins, who didn’t fit their long-term vision, gives Utah room to focus on younger talents.