Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro sidelined due to injury; All-Star guard to miss 2025-26 NBA season start

The Miami Heat face a challenging start to the 2025-26 NBA season as their star guard, Tyler Herro, is sidelined due to a foot injury. Herro, a first-time All-Star last season, will undergo surgery on his left foot on Friday, September 19, 2025, to address an ankle injury sustained during an offseason workout.

What happened to Tyler Herro? Tyler Herro suffered a foot and ankle impingement, a condition where soft tissue around a joint becomes pinched, causing discomfort.

The Miami Herald reported that the injury occurred during an offseason workout, and despite attempts to avoid surgery with treatments like platelet-rich plasma and cortisone injections, the pain persisted. Stanford Health Care noted that this condition can be painful and is often caused by repetitive strain or overuse, which aligns with Herro’s high-intensity playing style. Herro, 25, had hoped to manage the injury without surgical intervention, but the ongoing discomfort necessitated the procedure.

When is the first NBA 2025-26 game of the Miami Heat? The surgery is scheduled just weeks before the NBA season begins on October 21, 2025, with the Miami Heat’s first game against the Orlando Magic set for October 22.

How long will Tyler Herro be out? There is no definitive timeline for Herro’s return, but the Miami Herald indicates he is expected to play again during the 2025-26 season. A clearer recovery timeline will likely emerge after his surgery. While the absence of a specific return date has created uncertainty, the Heat will remain optimistic about his eventual comeback.

Impact on the Miami Heat Tyler Herro’s absence is a significant blow to the Miami Heat, as he was their primary scorer and clutch performer last season. Posting career-highs of 23.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, Herro also shot an impressive 47.2% from the field. His ability to score from all three levels and his league-leading 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (tied for 11th in the NBA) made him a cornerstone of Miami’s offense.

