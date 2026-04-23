Miami Marlins allow just 3 hits in 4-1 win over Cardinals

MIAMI (AP) — Janson Junk and five relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Miami Marlins past the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1 on Wednesday.

Agustín Ramírez singled twice and drove in a run, and Javier Sanoja had three hits for the Marlins.

Junk (1-2) allowed one hit, walked one and struck out two over five innings. He was lifted after 56 pitches.

Andrew Nardi followed Junk and pitched the sixth and Anthony Bender got three outs in the seventh. Michael Petersen struck out the side in a perfect eighth.

Ivan Herrera homered against Lake Bachar to lead off the ninth for the Cardinals’ run. Bachar then walked Nolan Gorman and retired José Fermin on a flyout. Pete Fairbanks relieved Bachar and got the last two outs for his fifth save.

Owen Caissie hit an RBI single and Jakob Marsee walked with the bases loaded against St. Louis starter Kyle Leahy (2-3) in the second to give Miami a 2-0 advantage.

Singles from Marsee in the fourth and Ramírez in the fifth padded the lead.

Leahy completed five innings, giving up four runs and eight hits. He walked three, struck out two and hit a batter.

The Cardinals rested regulars Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson. Marlins’ 2025 All-Star slugger Kyle Stowers, who began the season on the injured list and was activated Sunday, also had a planned day off as manager Clayton McCullough said they're rebuilding his fitness.

Cardinals: RHP Andre Pallante (2-1, 4.05) will start the opener of a three-game home series against Seattle on Friday. RHP George Kirby (1-2, 3.29) will start for the Mariners.

Marlins: Begin a three-game road series at San Francisco on Friday with RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.06) scheduled to start against Giants RHP Adrian Houser (0-2, 5.40).