Miami vs Indiana: 2026 CFP National Championship preview, live streaming details and more

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (15-0) face the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 19, at 7:30 PM ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Indiana stand on the edge of one of the greatest program turnarounds ever seen, chasing their first national title. On the other hand, Miami look to complete a powerful revival and win its first championship since 2001.

Indiana Hoosiers' path to glory The Indiana Hoosiers have played flawless football all season. They lead the nation in clean play with the second-fewest penalty yards per game. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza is the best quarterback prospect on the field and the expected No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. His accuracy and decision-making give Indiana a major edge. The defense, led by linebacker Aiden Fisher, excels at reading plays before the snap.

Miami's talent edge and home advantage Miami Hurricanes bring pure NFL talent, with around 12 draftable players compared to Indiana's six. The offensive line is a strength, featuring anchors like right tackle Francis Mauigoa. Tailback Mark Fletcher has been dominant in the playoffs. Playing at home gives the Hurricanes a rare edge in a title game. However, Miami have struggled with penalties this season and face issues in the secondary, with Xavier Lucas suspended for the first half.

Miami's best shot at an upset To win, Miami Hurricanes must control the clock with long, patient drives and avoid mistakes. They showed this ability against Ole Miss, holding the ball for over 41 minutes. The run game and offensive line must dominate early. Playing penalty-free, like their zero-penalty win over Ohio State, is crucial. Indiana Hoosiers thrive in low-mistake games, so Miami need to shorten the contest and limit Mendoza's opportunities.

Also Read | Indiana Hoosiers reward defensive coordinator Bryant Haines with new contract

Key player to watch Indiana linebacker Aiden Fisher stands out as a difference-maker. He studies quarterbacks' pre-snap calls and predicts plays. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines calls him "an elite mind." Fisher models his approach after Luke Kuechly and has made big stops by calling out plays before they happen.

Live streaming and broadcast details Date: Monday, January 19

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV: ESPN