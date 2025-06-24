Micah Nori, Timberwolves assistant, interviews for Knicks head coach role - Report

Micah Nori has emerged as the candidate to interview for the vacancy of the head coach of The New York Knicks, according to reports. Nori, the Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach will join two other people in the race to occupy the position. This news is followed by the Knicks’ decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau after a season that saw the team reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Advertisement

Micah Nori's coaching journey Micah Nori is one of the top assistant coaches in the NBA. According to a source cited by The Post, Nori met with the Knicks earlier this week. The 51-year-old has been with the Timberwolves since 2021. He is serving the team as the lead assistant coach under head coach Chris Finch. His most notable moment came during the previous year's playoffs when Nori stepped in as Minnesota’s sideline coach after Finch suffered an injury.

Nori has vast experience in coaching as he has been with multiple NBA teams, including Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, and Detroit Pistons since 2009.

The other two candidates for the head coach role Nori has joined former head coaches Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown as the third known candidate to formally interview for the Knicks’ coaching position. While Jenkins was previously with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brown was formerly with the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

Both other candidates aim to bring coaching experience to the table, while Nori will provide a fresh perspective with his assistant coaching background.

The Knicks have also shown interest in other prominent names, including Dallas Mavericks’ Jason Kidd, Houston’s Ime Udoka, Minnesota’s Chris Finch, Atlanta’s Quin Snyder, and Chicago’s Billy Donovan.

Also Read | Kevin Durant set to be traded to Houston Rockets by Phoenix Suns in NBA deal

Nori’s recent coaching prospects Nori’s interview with the Knicks is not his first experience with a head coaching opportunity in the NBA. He was a finalist for the Phoenix Suns’ head coaching job earlier this year, which ultimately went to Jordan Ott. Nori also interviewed with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers last summer.

As the search continues, the Knicks are likely to explore additional candidates considering the complexities of NBA coaching contracts. Whether they opt for a seasoned head coach or a rising candidate like Nori, is something to look for.