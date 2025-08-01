Micah Parsons’ contract dispute with Dallas Cowboys: What’s happening? All you need to know

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a major issue with their star player, Micah Parsons, as contract talks have hit a rough patch. With the 2025 NFL season starting soon, there’s growing worry that Parsons and the team won’t agree on a new deal before the opening game.
The conflict between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stems from a breakdown in contract negotiations. Earlier this year, Parsons negotiated directly with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, bypassing his agent, David Mulugheta.
According to reports, the Cowboys believed they had a verbal agreement with Parsons. However, when Mulugheta sought to refine the terms, the team refused to engage.
This decision has led to a complete halt in communication with Parsons’ agent, creating a significant rift. As a result, negotiations are now further apart than they were in March, amplifying the tension.
The dispute has taken on a personal tone, with public statements adding fuel to the fire. Jerry Jones has downplayed the issue, stating, “We are just working with what it is. I sign the check. Period.”
In response, Parsons has emphasized his independence, saying, “I am doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn’t for Jerry.”
The Cowboys’ refusal to negotiate with Mulugheta has been a critical misstep, further straining relations.
Despite the lack of a new contract, Micah Parsons has acted professionally, fulfilling his commitment to attend minicamp and training camp. However, he has refrained from participating in on-field drills, signaling his dissatisfaction.
While he has upheld his offseason obligations, Parsons has not committed to playing in the regular season without an extension. With the Cowboys’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4, 2025.
Micah Parsons is a significant part of the Cowboys’ defense, boasting 52.5 sacks in 63 games and two All-Pro selections. His presence is crucial in the competitive NFC East.
The team’s delay in resolving the contract has increased costs, as top pass rushers like TJ Watt and Myles Garrett have set a new market standard with annual salaries around $41 million. With the season approaching, the pressure is on the Cowboys to resolve the dispute before it’s too late.
