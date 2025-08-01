Micah Parsons’ contract dispute with Dallas Cowboys: What’s happening? All you need to know

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a major issue with their star player, Micah Parsons, as contract talks have hit a rough patch. With the 2025 NFL season starting soon, there’s growing worry that Parsons and the team won’t agree on a new deal before the opening game.

Why is there a dispute between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys? The conflict between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys stems from a breakdown in contract negotiations. Earlier this year, Parsons negotiated directly with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, bypassing his agent, David Mulugheta.

According to reports, the Cowboys believed they had a verbal agreement with Parsons. However, when Mulugheta sought to refine the terms, the team refused to engage.

This decision has led to a complete halt in communication with Parsons’ agent, creating a significant rift. As a result, negotiations are now further apart than they were in March, amplifying the tension.

What’s making things so tense? The dispute has taken on a personal tone, with public statements adding fuel to the fire. Jerry Jones has downplayed the issue, stating, “We are just working with what it is. I sign the check. Period.”

In response, Parsons has emphasized his independence, saying, “I am doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn’t for Jerry.”

The Cowboys’ refusal to negotiate with Mulugheta has been a critical misstep, further straining relations.

How did Micah Parsons respond? Despite the lack of a new contract, Micah Parsons has acted professionally, fulfilling his commitment to attend minicamp and training camp. However, he has refrained from participating in on-field drills, signaling his dissatisfaction.

While he has upheld his offseason obligations, Parsons has not committed to playing in the regular season without an extension. With the Cowboys’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4, 2025.

Why is this crucial for the Dallas Cowboys? Micah Parsons is a significant part of the Cowboys’ defense, boasting 52.5 sacks in 63 games and two All-Pro selections. His presence is crucial in the competitive NFC East.

