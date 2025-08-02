Micah Parsons requests trade from Dallas Cowboys with heartfelt post; all you need to know

Micah Parsons has formally requested a trade to the Dallas Cowboys by sharing a post on his social media handle. He has cited unresolved contract disputes and strained relations with the team’s management as the reasons behind his decision.

Parsons expressed, “I no longer want to be here,” after months of what he described as unprofessional handling by the Cowboys’ management.

Micah Parsons' post Micah Parsons expressed his decision of requesting trade in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this Americas [sic] team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA, he stated.

“Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me," he added.

What led to the decision? Micah Parsons’ statement detailed a timeline of failed negotiations, starting after his third NFL season when his agent reached out to the Cowboys to discuss an extension. Despite Parsons’ willingness to secure a long-term deal, even at the cost of leaving money on the table, the team reportedly showed no urgency. “Radio silence,” as Parsons put it, persisted through the offseason, even after he personally met with owner Jerry Jones in March 2025 to discuss leadership, only for the conversation to veer into contract talks without his agent present.

"Up to today the team has not had a single conversation with my agent about a contract. Still I stayed quiet but again after repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally,” Parsons gave insights about the trade request.

What’s next for Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys? The Dallas Cowboys now face a crucial decision. They reportedly have no intention of trading Micah Parsons, a generational talent who anchors their defense. However, teams around the NFL are already inquiring about his availability. If they refuse to trade him, Parsons could choose to hold out, but after five days, the team could suspend him for the 2025 season without pay, a drastic move that would further damage their relationship.