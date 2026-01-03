Micah Shrewsberry charges at official after Notre Dame's heartbreaking loss to California Golden Bears

Notre Dame fighting Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry had an emotional outburst following a dramatic 72-71 road loss to the California Golden Bears on Friday (January 2). The third-year coach charged toward a referee at the final buzzer, visibly furious over a controversial late-game call that swung the outcome.

What sparked the controversial call? With Notre Dame leading 71-68 and just 9.9 seconds remaining, the Irish attempted to foul Cal guard Dai Dai Ames to prevent a potential game-tying three-pointer. Ames evaded initial contact, rose for a deep three from the left wing, and buried it while drawing contact from Logan Imes. Officials initially signaled a shooting foul, setting up a four-point play opportunity. They then reversed it to a foul on the floor, waving off the basket. After another huddle, they reversed again, counting the three and awarding the free throw. Ames sank it for a 72-71 lead, leaving Notre Dame with 2.4 seconds.

Why did Micah Shrewsberry lose his composure? The double reversal frustrated Shrewsberry, who felt the foul should have been called earlier without allowing the shot. As the horn sounded, after Braeden Shrewsberry's desperate three rimmed out, the coach bolted toward referee Adam Flore, yelling and pointing. Players and staff restrained him briefly. He quickly regained control, shaking hands with Cal coach Mark Madsen and the Golden Bears before heading to the locker room.

How did Shrewsberry handle the aftermath? Shrewsberry skipped postgame media availability, with no requests from attending reporters.

What does this mean for Notre Dame's season? The loss dropped the Irish to 10-5 overall (1-1 ACC). Shrewsberry, now 38-43 at Notre Dame (16-26 in conference) and 75-73 overall, including Penn State, faces scrutiny over sideline conduct. Notre Dame returns home January 10 against Clemson at 6:00 PM ET, aiming to rebound from this emotional defeat.

