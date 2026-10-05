Michael Bracewell opts for casual contract to pursue BBL opportunity

Wellington [New Zealand], October 5 (ANI): All-rounder Michael Bracewell has become the latest New Zealand player to opt for a casual playing contract with the Black Caps, choosing to give up his place on the central contract list as he pursues an opportunity in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), according to the ICC website.

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Left-handed batter Nick Kelly was named as his replacement.

Mark Chapman made a similar decision last month, opting for a casual playing contract for the 2026/27 season. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert are among the other New Zealand players who have previously taken up the option.

Despite the change in his contract status, Bracewell remains available for New Zealand’s upcoming home white-ball series against India. The 35-year-old will also be looking to add to his tally of 105 international appearances.

Bracewell said he was grateful for New Zealand Cricket’s support in pursuing the opportunity at this stage of his career. He added that, as a white-ball-only player, the chance was too good to turn down, while stressing his continued commitment to the Black Caps and upcoming India series.

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“The backing from New Zealand Cricket for me to take this opportunity at this stage of my career means a lot. As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up. I’m still very much committed to the Black Caps and can’t wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series,” Bracewell said.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said Nick Kelly thoroughly deserved his first full-time contract, praising his consistent domestic performances and hard work. Walter added that players making their international debut later in their careers can benefit from greater self-awareness and confidence under pressure.

“Nick’s been a standout performer in domestic cricket for several seasons now and it’s testament to his hard work that he’s earned this first contract at this stage of his career. Introducing players like Nick to international cricket a bit later certainly has its advantages in terms of the player knowing their game and being able to trust themselves to perform under pressure," Walter said.

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New Zealand men's centrally contracted players: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Zak Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)