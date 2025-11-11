Michael Ray Richardson, four-time NBA All-Star passes away at 70

Michael Ray Richardson, the electrifying NBA guard nicknamed "Sugar," passed away on November 11, 2025, in Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-time All-Star was 70 years old and had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to his longtime attorney and friend, John Zelbst, who shared the news.

Richardson's death marked the end of a remarkable life filled with basketball triumphs, personal struggles, and ultimate redemption.

Early career and NBA rise Born in Denver, Richardson honed his skills at the University of Montana before entering the 1978 NBA Draft. The New York Knicks selected him fourth overall, launching an eight-year career that spanned the Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and New Jersey Nets.

Nicknamed "Sugar" for his smooth playing style, he quickly became a standout. Richardson earned four All-Star nods and led the league in steals three times. In the 1984-85 season with the Nets, he averaged a career-high 20.1 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and a league-best 3.0 steals per game. He also won the 1985 NBA Comeback Player of the Year award.

Battle with substance abuse and an NBA ban Despite his on-court brilliance, Michael Ray Richardson faced severe challenges off the court. Substance abuse, particularly cocaine use, derailed his NBA tenure. In 1986, he violated the league's drug policy for the third time, resulting in a lifetime ban.

The ban ended his NBA career abruptly, but Richardson refused to quit basketball. He played briefly in the Continental Basketball Association before thriving overseas, mainly in Italy and France, until retiring in 2002 with AC Golfe-Juan-Vallauris.

Coaching success and community impact Michael Ray Richardson's post-playing career showcased his resilience. He coached in the CBA, leading the Albany Patroons and later the Oklahoma/Lawton-Fort Sill Cavalry to three straight titles, two in the CBA (2008, 2009) and one in the Premier Basketball League (2010).

From 2011 to 2014, he guided the London Lightning in NBL Canada. Since 2014, Richardson ran summer basketball camps for underserved youth alongside former Nets teammate Otis Birdsong in Florida, New Jersey, and California. He also served as a Denver Nuggets ambassador in the early 2000s.

In retirement, he settled in Oklahoma with his wife, Kimberly, and attended Oklahoma City Thunder games regularly. His son, Michael Amir Junior Richardson, plays professional soccer for Fiorentina in Italy and represents Morocco internationally.

Legacy of redemption In 2024, Richardson co-authored "Banned: How I Squandered an All-Star NBA Career Before Finding My Redemption," detailing his highs and lows. He celebrated turning 70 in April with a surprise party in Phoenix.

Richardson's legacy endures as a cautionary tale and inspiration. His journey from NBA banishment to coaching triumphs and community service highlights the power of second chances in sports and life.