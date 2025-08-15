Michigan Football sign-stealing penalties: NCAA imposes $20M+ fines, Jim Harbaugh receives 10-year show-cause

The University of Michigan faces severe consequences from the NCAA following an investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme led by former staffer Connor Stalions. The penalties, announced by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions, include a fine exceeding $20 million, multiple show-cause orders, and recruiting restrictions.

NCAA imposes financial penalties on Michigan The NCAA imposed a financial penalty that includes a $50,000 fine and 10% of Michigan’s football program budget. Additionally, the school will lose all postseason revenue for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, a sum projected to exceed $20 million.

Another fine targets 10% of the football program’s scholarship costs for the 2025-26 academic year. These measures reflect a shift in NCAA enforcement, favouring heavy fines over postseason bans.

Show-Cause Orders for Jim Harbaugh, Sherrone Moore, and others Former head coach Jim Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from athletically related activities starting August 7, 2028, after a prior four-year show-cause from a separate case. Notably, Harbaugh now coaches the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, and this penalty may have limited immediate impact.

Connor Stalions, the mastermind behind the scheme, faces an eight-year show-cause, effectively barring him from college athletics.

Current head coach Sherrone Moore received a two-year show-cause, including a three-game suspension, with two games self-imposed for 2025 and an additional game in 2026.

Former staffer Denard Robinson also faced a three-year show-cause.