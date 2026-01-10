Michigan Star RB Justice Haynes enters transfer portal after breakout 2025 season

Michigan Wolverines star running back Justice Haynes announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal. The former Alabama transfer, who electrified Ann Arbor in his lone season with the team, is seeking a fresh start for his final year of college eligibility.

Haynes burst onto the scene in 2025, quickly becoming one of the Big Ten's most explosive playmakers. In just seven games, he rushed 121 times for 857 yards, averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry, and scored 10 touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 13 receptions for 50 yards. His highlight-reel runs included four carries of 50+ yards, tied for third nationally, with two explosive touchdown bursts over 70 yards.

Injury challenges and impressive consistency Justice Haynes' season was unfortunately derailed by injuries. He missed time after a midsection issue in the USC game and was ultimately sidelined for the year following a broken foot against Michigan State in late October. The injury required surgery, and he spent weeks in a boot and on a scooter, unable to return before the Wolverines' Cheez-It Citrus Bowl loss to Texas.

Despite the setbacks, Haynes delivered when healthy. In every game where he played at least a half, he topped 100 rushing yards and scored at least one touchdown.

Farewell and future plans In his heartfelt social media post, Justice Haynes expressed deep appreciation for his time in Ann Arbor.

"I want to express my gratitude to the University of Michigan," the post began. "This place has shaped me in ways that go far beyond football. ... Representing Michigan and embracing what it means to be a Michigan Man is something I'll always be proud of.

"After reflection, prayer, and heartfelt conversations with my family, I've made the decision to close my chapter at the University of Michigan. I plan to return for another year of college football and enter the transfer portal."

He added, "To the Michigan fans and the Ann Arbor community, thank you for embracing me with open arms and cheering me on. To my brothers in the locker room, I'll forever cherish the bond we share and the memories we made on and off the field.

"Michigan will always be a special part of my story. I'm deeply thankful for everything this chapter has given me."