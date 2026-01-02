Michigan Wolverines to hire Jason Beck as offensive coordinator under head coach Kyle Whittingham - Report

New Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham is set to hire Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck in the same role, reuniting with his former boss after a highly successful 2025 season with the Utes, according to a report by ESPN.

Whittingham, who took over the Michigan program in late December 2025, acknowledged the hire during an appearance on College Gameday, calling the move "huge" for Michigan and emphasized the impact it will have on the team.

Jason Beck's track record at Utah In his lone season coordinating the Utah offense under Kyle Whittingham in 2025, Jason Beck transformed the Utes into one of the nation's top units. No. 15 Utah finished 11-2, routing Nebraska 44-22 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Advertisement

The Utes averaged 41.2 points and 482.9 yards per game, ranking among the FBS leaders. They excelled on the ground, leading the country in yards per rush at around 6.1 and finishing second in rushing yards per game with 266.3.

Jason Beck's scheme emphasized a balanced, physical attack. Notably, quarterback Devon Dampier thrived under him, earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honours after transferring from New Mexico.

Jason Beck's coaching journey At 45, Jason Beck brings fresh energy and recent success to Michigan. He served as offensive coordinator at New Mexico in 2024 and Syracuse in 2023, consistently boosting scoring and yardage.

His background includes quarterbacks coach roles at Virginia (2016-21), Syracuse (2022), and his alma mater BYU (2013-15). Beck, a former BYU quarterback, has developed talents like Taysom Hill and Brennan Armstrong.

Advertisement

Michigan fans can expect a power-spread offense from 11 personnel, focusing on a strong run game and read-option elements, ideal for developing young quarterback Bryce Underwood.

More staff moves from Utah to Michigan Jason Beck is not the only familiar face heading to Ann Arbor. According to multiple reports, wide receivers coach Micah Simon, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Freddie Whittingham (Kyle's brother), and veteran offensive line coach Jim Harding will also join the staff.

Meanwhile, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill has agreed to become Michigan's defensive coordinator, adding toughness to that side of the ball.

Impact on the Wolverines After a turbulent 2025 ending with a 41-27 loss to Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Michigan is rebuilding under Kyle Whittingham's steady leadership. Bringing Jason Beck and key Utah assistants signals a commitment to physical, efficient football. With enhanced resources, Beck's offense could elevate the Wolverines back into Big Ten and national title contention.