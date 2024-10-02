Middle East conflict: Indian soccer team refuses to travel to Iran for game

  • The Kolkata club asked the Asian Football Confederation to reschedule the match, which was due to take place in the northwestern city of Tabriz.

AP
Published2 Oct 2024, 10:19 PM IST
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024 (REUTERS)

India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giants has refused to travel to Iran to play Tractor SC in an Asian Champions League Two match scheduled for Wednesday because of the escalating security problems in the country and region.

The Kolkata club asked the Asian Football Confederation to reschedule the match, which was due to take place in the northwestern city of Tabriz. The teams play in the continent’s second-tier competition.

The organization released a statement on Tuesday that said: “The matter will be referred to the relevant AFC Committees with further updates to be communicated in due course.”

Also Read | Israel-Iran war: Where key players stand in Middle East conflict – Explained

In the top-tier Asian Champions League Elite, four-time champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia made it two victories from two with a 5-0 win over Al-Shorta of Iraq.

Marcos Leonardo, signed from Benfica as cover for the injured Neymar, opened the scoring after 11 minutes. Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 2-0 four minutes later. Salem Al-Dawsari, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Mohamed Kanno each scored in the second half.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s Al-Gharafa of Qatar defeated Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates 4-2.

The 24 teams in the revamped tournament are divided into two groups of 12 — one based in the west and one in the east — with the top eight from each progressing to the round of 16.

Also Read | Israel targeting Iran’s Khamenei? Netanyahu says, ‘Whoever attacks us, we…’

In the eastern zone, Gwangju FC of South Korea won a second game in its first appearance in Asia with a 1-0 win at Kawasaki Frontale of Japan. Jasir Asani’s first-half penalty was enough.

Also from South Korea, three-time champion Pohang Steelers recovered from an opening-round loss to beat Shanghai Port 3-0. City rival Shanghai Shenhua lost by the same scoreline to Johor of Malaysia while Thailand’s Buriram United won 2-1 at Australia’s Central Coast Mariners.

Also Read | Israel vows to make Iran pay, says won’t allow UN Chief to enter — Key Updates

Israel vows to retaliate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate against Iran, which he said “made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it.” An Iranian commander threatened wider strikes on infrastructure if Israel retaliates.

The United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting for Wednesday to address the spiraling conflict.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 10:19 PM IST
Business NewsSportsMiddle East conflict: Indian soccer team refuses to travel to Iran for game

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.