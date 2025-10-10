Mike Greenwell, former Boston Red Sox player and Lee County commissioner passes away at 62

Mike Greenwell, a former Boston Red Sox left fielder and Lee County commissioner passed away on Thursday (October 9) at the age of 62. The former MLB star, who transitioned into public service as a Lee County commissioner was battling with medullary thyroid cancer. The Lee County Government announced his passing on social media.

Mike Greenwell's storied career with the Boston Red Sox Greenwell's journey from a North Fort Myers High School standout to a beloved figure in both sports and politics was nothing short of inspiring.

Throughout his 12-year career with the Boston Red Sox, from his debut in 1985 until his retirement in 1996, Mike Greenwell maintained a .303 batting average, hit 130 home runs, and recorded 726 RBIs.

Greenwell saw limited playing time in his first two seasons but emerged as a standout in 1987, finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

In 1988, he earned a spot on the American League All-Star team, placed second in the MVP race behind Jose Canseco, and won a Silver Slugger award. He secured a second All-Star selection in 1989.

Post-retirement, he briefly played for Japan's Hanshin Tigers in 1997 and dabbled in NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series. But Greenwell's roots stayed in Florida, where he coached his sons, both aspiring ballplayers, with one, Bo, drafted by Cleveland in 2007.

Lee County Government's statement Greenwell's impact extended far beyond the baselines. Appointed Lee County commissioner for District 5 in July 2022 by Gov. Ron DeSantis to fill a vacancy, he won election in 2024. Representing the area home to the Red Sox's JetBlue Park spring training facility, he championed local well-being despite health hurdles.

Diagnosed with rare medullary thyroid cancer earlier this year, Greenwell fought valiantly. In August, he shared with WINK News, "As part of my recovery and to protect my immune system, I've been working from home and participating in board meetings via Zoom and over the phone." His wife, Tracy—a nurse—stood by him; she confirmed his passing to the station, noting it occurred during treatment in Boston.

“It is with a heavy heart I share the news of the passing of Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell. Over the past several years, I've had the opportunity to work closely with Commissioner Greenwell and deeply admired his professionalism and service to the great residents of this county. For those who knew him, Mike was a loyal family man, a dedicated business man, and local leader who was extremely passionate about the well-being of this county,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno posted on Facebook on behalf of the Lee County Sheriff's office family.

“Additionally, he will always be remembered for his distinguished professional baseball career with the world famous Boston Red Sox, and know his legacy will live on forever,” he added in the statement.

