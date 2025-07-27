Mike Hilton, Jack Jones join Miami Dolphins to strengthen secondary amid training camp injuries

The Miami Dolphins have signed veteran cornerbacks Mike Hilton and Jack Jones to address the mounting concerns in their defensive backfield. They have taken action to reinforce their secondary after rising injury concerns during training camp. With key players sideli. ned, these additions will bring much-needed experience and depth to a unit facing significant challenges.

Injuries in the Miami Dolphins camp The Miami Dolphins’ secondary has been hit hard early in training camp. The team lost cornerback Artie Burns to a torn ACL, which was a significant blow to their depth. This injury follows the offseason decisions to release Kendall Fuller and trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, leaving the unit thin. The situation worsened during Saturday’s practice when two more defensive backs went down. Kader Kohou, Miami’s top corner, appeared to suffer a leg injury during one-on-one drills, raising concerns about his availability. Additionally, undrafted cornerback BJ Adams was carted off the field after an injury during team drills. These setbacks have forced the side to act quickly to reinforce their roster.

Mike Hilton's form The 31-year-old cornerback Mike Hilton is a seasoned veteran. He has spent the last four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Known for his prowess as a slot corner, Hilton started 10 of 16 games last season, recording one interception, five passes defended, and 73 tackles.

His experience and physicality make him a valuable addition to a secondary in need of stability.

Jack Jones' form The Dolphins also announced the signing of 27-year-old cornerback Jack Jones, who brings a different skills to the secondary. Jones started 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, showcasing his playmaking ability with three interceptions, 16 passes defensed, and a touchdown. His ball-hawking skills and experience as a starter make him a critical piece for a Dolphins team desperate for dependable cornerbacks.

Jones’ addition offers hope that Miami can maintain a competitive secondary despite the recent setbacks.