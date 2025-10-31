Mike Maddux departs Texas Rangers for Los Angeles Angels coaching role

Mike Maddux, the veteran pitching coach, is bidding farewell to the Texas Rangers after a successful tenure. At 64, Maddux played a key role in the team's 2023 World Series victory and a remarkable 2025 MLB season with a league-best 3.41 ERA. His exit comes amid organizational changes, as he is set to head to the Los Angeles Angels for a new chapter.

Reasons behind the exit The shift follows the Texas Rangers' decision to part ways with manager Bruce Bochy and appoint Skip Schumaker in his place. Mike Maddux, who thrived under Bochy's leadership, opted to leave rather than adapt to the new regime. This marks the end of his second stint with Texas, where he returned in 2023 to collaborate with star pitchers like Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom.

Maddux's first run with the Texas Rangers spanned 2009 to 2015, serving under managers Ron Washington and Jeff Banister. He briefly left to join Washington elsewhere before rejoining the club. His expertise in developing pitching staffs has been evident, contributing to some of the franchise's strongest eras.

Texas Rangers' gratitude and official statement Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young expressed deep appreciation for Mike Maddux's impact. "The Texas Rangers are forever grateful to Mike for his contributions here," Young said. "Mike has played a major role for some of the best teams in Rangers history, including the franchise's first World Series title in 2023. We wish him the best."

New opportunity with the Los Angeles Angels Mike Maddux is set to become the Angels' new pitching coach. The move will reunite him with familiar faces or open doors to revitalize another pitching staff. Los Angeles has struggled with inconsistencies in recent years, making Maddux's track record an attractive addition.

His experience with high-profile arms like Eovaldi and deGrom could prove invaluable for the Angels' roster.

Impact on both teams and the MLB landscape For the Texas Rangers, losing Mike Maddux will create a void in their coaching staff. The team must now seek a replacement capable of sustaining their pitching dominance. Schumaker's era begins with this challenge, as Texas aims to build on recent successes.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Angels gain a proven leader. Maddux's departure from Texas signals a broader trend of veteran coaches seeking fresh starts. In MLB, such transitions often reshape division rivalries and influence free-agent decisions.