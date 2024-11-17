Mike Tyson, Jake Paul and Netflix’s glitchy boxing stream into the void
SummaryIf you avoided technical difficulties with the live feed, the fight between a 27-year-old and a 58-year-old wound up looking very much like…a fight between a 27-year-old and a 58-year-old.
Back when I was an idiot teenager, a friend and I decided to raid his mother’s liquor cabinet and pilfer a splash of alcohol from six or seven very different bottles. Next we poured all of it into a half-empty soda bottle, shook it vigorously, and sipped this rancid potion until the world began spinning. Then we threw up.