Mike Tyson, Jake Paul and Netflix’s glitchy boxing stream into the void

The attraction is the what if, and it wasn’t hard to find in the build up here, much of it centered on Tyson’s chances. What if Iron Mike, two decades removed from his last legitimate fight, closing in on social security, recovering from an inflamed ulcer that forced a postponement, could summon the old Brooklyn magic and flatten this kid? What if Tyson still got it, as Ed Helms’s character said in “The Hangover"?