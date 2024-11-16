Mike Tyson retiring from boxing after loss to Jake Paul? Legendary boxer says, ’I don’t think so…’

Legendary Mike Tyson has no plans on retirement anytime soon after the 58-year-old lost to much-younger Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. Following the defeat, Tyson was asked if this is it. The American replied, “ I don't know, it depends on the situation.”

In response, the interviewer asked Tyson about his gut feeling, to which the legendary boxer said, “I don't think so.” Returning to the ring for the first time after 2005, Tyson made a very simple entry as compared to Paul who displayed his high-profile persona.

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion at the age of 20 back in 1986, started on the front foot with putting Paul against the ropes in the first two rounds. However, the 27-year-old regained his composure to put Tyson on the back foot in the later stages of the fight.

Clearly, as round went by, Tyson slowed down to eventually give Paul the upper hand. At the end it was Paul who extended his record to 11-1 with an unanimous decision in an eight-round encounter.

The judges scored the fight in favour of Paul with the scoreline reading 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73. On being asked who might be Tyson's next opponent, the American cheekily said, "Maybe his brother."

Interestingly, Jake's older brother Logan Paul also has a massive social media following and was present on the ring side on Friday. Reacting to Tyson's comments, Jake turned around and pointed at Logan.

"I would kill you, Mike," said Logan. Tyson responded, "It is on then."