Mike Tyson says ‘I have biting fixation’ after loss to Jake Paul in Netflix boxing match; all you need to know

The 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul defeated 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a live streamed Netflix match which was played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson LIVE Updates Now, after the fight, Tyson was asked by combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani about why he kept biting his glove during his fight with Paul. On this, Tyson replied saying, “I have a habit of biting my glove when I fight. I have a biting fixation.”

As per reports, his statement reflected on his infamous 1997 disqualification during a title fight with Evander Holyfield, where he bit Holyfield's ear twice. As a result of the incident, Tyson was also fined $3 million and also received an 18-month ban from boxing.

Earlier, Paul took a jibe at Tyson and said, “I'm not getting my shit bit off on Friday night so I got my diamond spiked ear covers right there.”

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight The much-hyped Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight ended in an one-sided affair in the favour of 27-year-old. Tyson who returned to the boxing ring after a 19-year hiatus couldn't do much as he was undone by Paul's fast movement and punches to surrender in a unanimous decision over.