Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul rematch? Legendary boxer faces $1.6mn lawsuit after being offered $700mn by Saudi Royal

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is facing a $1.6mn lawsuit days for allegedly breaching an agreement with a gambling company, days after being reportedly offered a staggering $700mn by a Saudi Royal for a rematch with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The lawsuit on Tyson came after an United Kingdom-based Medier, a promotional company who promotes online casino and betting provider Rabona, accused the 58-year-old and the latter's firm Tyrannic of violating a contract following the Netflix special announcement in March. According to Medier, the contract was signed in January.

The promotional company claimed that the deal was broken due to a scheduling dispute. Initially, the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul match was scheduled for July 2024, but had to be postponed due to Tyson's health issues. It finally took place in November.

The lawsuit which was filed in October in London claimed that Tyson cost Medier a sum of around $1.59 million (1.5 million euros). The firm's attorney termed the termination 'hasty and unlawful' in the documents published on Friday.

“The true reason for Mr. Tyson and Tyrannic’s hasty and unlawful termination was because Mr. Tyson had agreed (to) a deal, sponsored by Netflix, to fight the influencer Jake Paul,” a statement read from Medier.

Tyson's aides also issued a statement in return to The Post. “It is the company’s position that Medier, Ltd. materially breached the terms of its license agreement on multiple occasions and in various ways. As such, Tyrannic, LLC was well within its legal and contractual rights to terminate the license agreement for material breach in an effort to mitigate additional reputational harm to the Tyson brand,” it said.

What happened when Mike Tyson faced Jake Paul? The 27-year-old Paul defeated Tyson in an one-sided contest which was aired live on Netflix in a highly-anticipated clash last month. Although the match was allegedly staged, Tyson has the opportunity to take revenge in a ‘real fight’ once again after recieving a royal offer.

Based on a FTTV Boxing report, the head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, offered Tyson with the huge amount if he beats Paul in a knockout win in three minutes.

"Jake Paul is a joke. I am giving Mike Tyson $700 million if he agrees to fight Jake Paul this time in a real fight and wins by KO in a maximum of three minutes," Alalshikh stated.