Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: What is unanimous decision in boxing? How it is counted? All you need to know

The much-hyped Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight ended in an one-sided affair on Saturday in the favour of 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Returning to the boxing ring after a 19-year hiatus, the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion couldn't do much as he was undone by Paul's fast movement and punches to surrender in a unanimous decision over.

The fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73. Tyson started on an attacking note in the first two rounds before slowing down. While Paul was more aggressive, but he too lacked precision as punching wasn't quiet efficient with a few wild swings and misses. Tyson mostly sat back and waited for Paul to come to him, with a few exceptions.

Soon after the fight, the word ‘unanimous decision’ made quite a buzz on the internet. Let's get to know about unanimous decision in details.

What is unanimous decision in boxing? Also known as UD (unanimous decision), it is a winning criteria in several combat sports which involves striking and submission in which all the three judges agree on the winner of the match. Unanimous decision is more often used in modern-day Olympic boxing and should not be confused with majority decision or split decision.

How an unanimous decision is counted in boxing? As far as boxing is concerned, three judges keep scores individually (round by round) about the fighter they feel winning and losing. The points given by the judges are based on blows to head and body.