Mike Williams retires: Los Angeles Chargers star calls it quits after eight NFL seasons

Mike Williams, the talented wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers, has announced his retirement from the NFL, bringing an end to an eight-year career. The Chargers confirmed the news with a heartfelt post on X, expressing gratitude for Williams’ contributions to the team.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers’ post The Los Angeles Chargers’ post on X highlighted the organization’s appreciation for Mike Williams, thanking him for his contributions both on and off the field.

"Whole lotta love," the caption on the Chargers' post read.

Advertisement

Mike Williams' NFL career Drafted seventh overall in 2017, Mike Williams was poised to form a dynamic receiving duo with Keenan Allen. The Clemson standout displayed flashes of brilliance, but injuries often disrupted his ability to fully realize his potential.

Nevertheless, Williams leaves a solid legacy. Over his eight-year career, Williams amassed 330 receptions, 5,104 yards, and 32 touchdowns in 106 games. His standout seasons came in 2019 and 2021, when he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, proving his ability to be dominant when healthy.

Battling the injury bug Mike Williams’ career was unfortunately defined by persistent injuries. From a back injury early in his tenure to a torn ACL later on, these health challenges limited his availability and performance.

Advertisement

In his final season in 2024, split between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams struggled to make an impact, recording just 21 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown across 18 games. This was his only season away from the Chargers, a team he returned to in 2025, hoping for a career resurgence.

Also Read | Ndamukong Suh, veteran NFL player announces retirement through heartfelt post