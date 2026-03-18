Mikel Brown Jr injury update: Louisville star freshman's status vs South Florida in NCAA tournament

The University of Louisville men's basketball program delivered an update about Mikel Brown Jr's availability for the first-round NCAA Tournament game against South Florida. Louisville Cardinals fans hoping for a boost from their star freshman point guard in March Madness will have to wait longer. Brown, a projected NBA lottery pick, has battled a persistent back injury that has sidelined him for multiple stretches this season.

University of Louisville's statement "University of Louisville freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr (back) will be out for Louisville’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game on Thursday against South Florida and would remain out the rest of this week should the Cardinals advance to the Round of 32. Going into the ACC Tournament, the goal was to have Mikel available for the NCAA Tournament, unfortunately that is not the case," the university stated in its official release.

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Head coach Pat Kelsey refrained from offering a definitive timeline beyond Thursday’s game. Brown himself struck a cautiously hopeful tone when addressing reporters.

"There's a possibility," Brown said. "I don't know how, I don't know if it's completely 100%. Like I said, man, this thing is just taking its slow, precious time and I'm leaning on my medical staff every single day to do any type of treatment, anything to try to get me back healthy."

The freshman guard reiterated the same uncertainty when pressed about what it would take for him to return over the weekend. "Shoot, it's like I said, it's taking its precious time, so I really don't have a gauge on if I'll be able to play on Saturday," he said. "Obviously, I do pray that I'm able to play on Saturday. But like I said, man, I've never been trained to go half-speed in any type of shape or form in anything that I do. And that's the only speed I can go at right now."

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Injury concerns continue to haunt Louisville Mikel Brown Jr has now missed four consecutive games due to a recurring back injury, the same issue that sidelined him for eight games earlier in the season. His absence has been felt deeply, given his role as one of the most electric freshman guards in college basketball this year.

Averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists per game, Brown has been central to Louisville’s offensive identity. His performances have consistently drawn attention, particularly a standout 45-point, nine-rebound outing against NC State, where he knocked down 10 three-pointers. He also delivered back-to-back 29-point games against Baylor and SMU, further cementing his reputation as a projected NBA lottery pick.

Earlier in the season, Brown made headlines with a dominant 29-point, five-assist performance in a rivalry win over Kentucky, showcasing his ability to deliver on big stages.

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Louisville Cardinals look to adjust without their star Louisville Cardinals' form has fluctuated noticeably in Mikel Brown Jr’s absence. The Cardinals began the season strongly, winning nine of their first 10 games before his initial injury setback. They struggled to maintain consistency without him, going 4-4 during his extended absence.

However, the team showed improved adaptability more recently, securing wins over Syracuse, Miami, and SMU even without their star guard. That resilience will now be tested again as they enter March Madness.

Transfer guard Adrian Wooley, who has stepped into the starting lineup whenever Brown has been unavailable, is expected to play a key role. While averaging 8.5 points on the season, Wooley has elevated his output to 11.0 points per game as a starter and has scored 14 or more points in three of his last five outings.

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High stakes ahead in tournament opener As the No. 6 seed, Louisville will face No. 11 seed South Florida in a high-stakes first-round matchup on Thursday. A victory would set up a second-round clash against either Michigan State Spartans or North Dakota State Bison.