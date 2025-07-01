Milwaukee Bucks waive Damian Lillard; acquire Myles Turner from Indiana Pacers - Report

The Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves across the world after signing a bold NBA trade deal. They waived off Damian Lillard and acquired Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers This move, finalised on Tuesday (July 1) hints at the Bucks’ aggressive strategy to rebuild their roster.

A new era with Myles Turner Myles Turner, the longest-tenured Indiana Pacers player with a decade of service, has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Bucks. The deal also includes a player option for the 2028-29 season and a 15% trade kicker, according to a report by ESPN.

At the age of 29, Turner is set to bring a unique skill set. This season, he posted a career-best 39.6% from three-point range, averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a team-high 2.0 blocks per game. His playoff performance was equally impressive, recording a franchise-record 46 blocks during Indiana’s run to the NBA Finals.

Also Read | Pelicans acquire No 23 pick and Mojave King in trade with Pacers

Myles Turner joins the elite group Turner joins an elite group as one of only three players in NBA history alongside Brook Lopez and Rasheed Wallace—with 700 three-pointers and 1,400 blocks.

Damian Lillard’s departure To lock this blockbuster deal, the Bucks made the tough decision to waive Damian Lillard, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in May 2025.

Lillard’s two-year stint in Milwaukee ends with his $113 million contract stretched over the next five seasons. The reason behind his departure can be related to a creative financial maneuver that preserves the Bucks’ future draft assets.

While Lillard’s tenure brought moments of brilliance, injuries and fit issues limited his impact, prompting the Bucks to take the decision.

Milwaukee Bucks’ aggressive offseason moves General Manager Jon Horst and CAA Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown collaborated to navigate the Bucks’ tight salary cap situation to reshape the roster. Beyond Turner, Milwaukee has been active in free agency, re-signing Bobby Portis and adding sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr., forward Taurean Prince, and guard Kevin Porter Jr. However, the team lost Brook Lopez to the LA Clippers, making Turner’s acquisition even more critical.