Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff isnt ruling out possible World Series return if Brewers make it

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff isn’t giving up hope on the long-shot possibility he could return from his shoulder injury in time to pitch in the World Series if the Brewers advance that far.

The two-time All-Star last pitched on July 4 and wasn’t included on the Brewers’ roster for their NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Woodruff conceded he wouldn’t be ready in time for a potential NL Championship Series that would begin next weekend, but he’s holding out hope of being ready if the Brewers earn their first World Series berth since 1982.

Advertisement

“How many times do you get a chance to pitch in the World Series?” Woodruff said Saturday while sitting alongside teammate Christian Yelich at a news conference before the NLDS opener. “Yeli has been playing a long time. This is my ninth year. We’ve never gotten to do it. It may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I understand the repercussions that could come with that. But I’m at a point where I’m OK with it.”

Woodruff had indicated in mid-July he would have anterior capsule surgery on his right shoulder.

But he learned in August that his injury wouldn’t require an operation, opening up a remote possibility he could be ready for the postseason.

“I’m progressing, getting to a point where I can get off the mound here pretty soon,” Woodruff said. “Last few throwing progressions or times out, throwing has been pretty good. Just trying to get to a spot where I’m comfortable and can get off the mound. And last few, I’ve been doing pretty good.”

Advertisement

Woodruff has spent his entire big league career with the Brewers, and his 3.10 ERA is the franchise best for pitchers with 500 or more innings for Milwaukee.

A shoulder injury prevented him from pitching in the 2023 playoffs and caused him to have anterior capsule surgery later that year. Woodruff didn't pitch again until July 2025, and a lat strain kept him out of that postseason.

The 33-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with a 2.98 ERA in nine starts this year. Teammates say his contributions go well beyond those numbers.

“He’s meant everything to this club, especially to a guy like myself,” Game 2 starter Logan Henderson said. “You wouldn’t know that he’s hurt by the way he carries himself in the clubhouse and in the dugout. He’s been an incredible leader. I’ve learned so much from him this year, especially the last few months. He works his tail off every single day. I know he’s trying to get back right now. So he makes our team better, even when he’s not pitching.”

Advertisement

Woodruff went on the injured list in early May after a reduction in his velocity caused him to leave a game in the second inning. He returned in late June and he dealt with another velocity dip during a July 4 start at Arizona and hasn’t pitched since.

“He’s earned so much respect because most of these guys don’t know the old Woody, they don’t know the guy that stood there pumping high 90s and attacking,” manager Pat Murphy said. “But they know what they’ve seen when he’s pitched for us at 92 like he’s got 99 and very effective.

“That’s the beauty of what Woody has done. He’s been super effective with whatever’s coming up, and they see that and they (have) respect for it. So his words matter in there.”

Advertisement

Although the Brewers are making their eighth playoff appearance in nine years, Woodruff’s last postseason appearance came back in 2021.

“Things still have to go right for me leading up to this,” Woodruff said. “The team has to play great. We’ve got to put ourselves in that position. But I’m at least going through the proper steps to try to give myself an opportunity. And obviously the clock’s ticking here with the amount of days.

“But I always have a belief that I can get guys out at any moment, and I think that will never leave me."

___

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket Football , and Tennis at Livemint Sports More Sports Home Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff isnt ruling out possible World Series return if Brewers make it