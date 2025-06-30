Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to Miami Dolphins, Jalen Ramsey joins Pittsburgh Steelers in blockbuster NFL deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Dolphins receive five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick, while sending a 2027 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh. The trade marks a significant shift for both franchises as they aim to strengthen their rosters for the 2025 season.

Ramsey’s move to Pittsburgh Jalen Ramsey, widely regarded as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks, joins a revamped Steelers team that already includes Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. The 30-year-old, who earned six consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2016 to 2022, is expected to bring coverage skills and experience to a Pittsburgh defense. According to reports, Ramsey will receive a $1.5 million raise, pushing his 2025-26 salary to $26.6 million.

Also Read | NFL suspends Justin Tucker for 10 games amid sexual misconduct allegations

Jalen Ramsey's post “Break my own news! HereWeGo @Steelers,” Ramsey posted on X, confirming his excitement for the trade.

Fitzpatrick’s homecoming to Miami For the Dolphins, the trade brings back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro safety drafted 11th overall by Miami in 2018. Fitzpatrick played just 18 games for the Dolphins before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2019.

Now, the 28-year-old will return with an impressive performance. He has registered 608 career tackles, 20 interceptions, and five Pro Bowl selections in 106 games.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier had hinted this spring that Ramsey’s time with the team was nearing an end, stating it was in the “best interest for all parties” to part ways.

The decision to move Ramsey after June 1 allowed Miami to manage his $16.6 million cap hit for 2025, making the trade financially viable.

Jonnu Smith’s impact and contract extension Tight end Jonnu Smith, who set Dolphins franchise records last season with 88 receptions and 884 receiving yards, will also move to Pittsburgh. His one-year, $12 million contract extension will ensure he remains a key offensive weapon.

What’s next for both teams? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the additions of Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, alongside Rodgers and Metcalf, signal an all-in approach for 2025. The Steelers’ defense will now have one of the NFL’s best secondaries, while their offense gains versatility.